Grand Blanc Twp church shooting spurs warnings about false threats

The Brief False threats have been made around the state after Sunday's deadly church attack in Grand Blanc Township. Michigan AG Dana Nessel is warning people that making these types of threats can lead to prison time.



After a spurt of false bomb threats following a deadly church attack in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has a stern warning for people making these types of threats following the tragedy.

Nessel highlighted the punishments that can come with making such threats:

Malicious use of a telecommunications device, a six-month misdemeanor;

Communication of the placement or detonation of an explosive device, a 10-year felony;

Communicating a threat or false report of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

In addition, making threats toward or damaging religious institutions, burial grounds, or facilities carries a max sentence of 10 years in prison, plus hefty fines.

According to the AG, bomb threats have been reported around the state after Sunday's church shooting and fire.

"In the wake of the heartbreaking events in Grand Blanc, the last thing our communities need is fear and disruption from copycat threats," Nessel said. "Threats of violence cost local communities tens of thousands of dollars and can put law enforcement at risk. Whether made with the intent to harm or as pranks, they are real crimes with very real consequences."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about threats is asked to contact police.