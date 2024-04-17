Grand Rapids Brewing Co. auction: Dozens of items available after brewery closure

article

Brewing equipment, barrels, decor, kitchenware, and more are heading to auction after Grand Rapids Brewing Co. closed for good.

The brewery in downtown GR is clearing out everything, and bids for many items, including TVs and beer flight boards, start at just $5.

GRBC announced it was closing in late March, more than a month after a fire damaged the kitchen and the HVAC system. The brewery originally planned to close temporarily, but that became permanent shortly after.

The online auction begins Thursday, April 18 at 8 a.m.

See what is available here.