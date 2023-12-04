Grand River Brewery brings Michigan-made beer, food to former Pumachug spot in Clawson

article

Grand River Brewery is bringing its craft beer and locally sourced food to Clawson.

GRB moved into the former Pumachug spot at 14 Mile and Main after that restaurant closed a year ago.

The Clawson brewery is the first Metro Detroit location for the beer maker. Grand River first opened in Jackson before opening its second location in Marshall in 2018.

The GRB Grinder (FOX 2)

A hyper-local focus is a priority for the brewery. The beef comes from a farm in Washtenaw County's Manchester, and that meat is prepared at the Grand River Butchery inside the Manchester Market. The Grand River Bakery, where the brewery's buns are baked daily, is also inside the market. Sides are made here as well, and pickles served at the restaurant come from Lexington, Mich.

Find more Michigan beer news here.

The brewery said that keeping as much as possible local and in-house not only supports Michigan-made, but keeps the food quality consistent.

The Loaded Nachos (FOX 2)

On the drinks side, the beers are brewed with wheat grown in Michigan, and cocktails served at the brewery are made with spirits distilled in Manchester.

Grand River Brewery is planning to open Dec. 8.

In the meantime, the brewery has mug club memberships available. Joining the mug club for a one-time fee of $150 gets you a handmade mug and discounts on food, drinks, and merchandise. Join the mug club by stopping at the brewery between noon and 4 p.m. Monday.

Find updates on the brewery here.