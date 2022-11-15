Pumachug in Clawson announces permanent closure

article

A little over two years after opening, Pumachug in Clawson has closed.

The gastropub opened in the midst of the Covid pandemic at 14 Mile and Main. Its closure was shared Tuesday on Facebook, though no reason was given.

Customers who ordered Thanksgiving dinners will still have their orders fulfilled, and the restaurant will be reaching out to set up deliveries.

Pumachug was a passion project opened by John and Andrea Williams in August 2020. The restaurant's name came from the sounds coming from the back corner in the 1800s when both a sawmill and a cider mill chugged away.