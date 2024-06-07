Grand River Brewery plans another Michigan location

article

After expanding late last year, Grand River Brewery is preparing to open another new location, this time in Brighton.

The opening date for the Brighton location hasn't been announced yet, but customers can now visit to join the mug club, which includes a handcrafted mug and deals on beer and food.

Grand River Brewery first opened in Jackson before opening its second location in Marshall in 2018. The craft brewery opened up its first Metro Detroit location in 2023 when it moved into the former Pumachug spot in Clawson.

Featured article

A hyper-local focus is a priority for the brewery. The beef comes from a farm in Washtenaw County's Manchester, and that meat is prepared at the Grand River Butchery inside the Manchester Market. The Grand River Bakery, where the brewery's buns are baked daily, is also inside the market. Sides are made here as well, and pickles served at the restaurant come from Lexington, Mich.

The new Grand River address will be located at 201 W. Main St.