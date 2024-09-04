DPD: Drone over Green Day concert at Comerica Park caused band to be rushed off mid-song

The Green Day concert at Comerica Park included a brief pause that caused concern when the band ran off the stage mid-song.

Detroit police say that someone flew a drone into Comerica Park, causing Green Day to be removed from the stage for safety reasons.

"Green Day was taken off stage. Shortly there after Green Day went back on stage to perform. DPD located this individual outside of Comerica Park and detained him," Detroit police said in a statement. "He is being detained pending further investigation."

During the performance of Longview, a man could be seen running onto the stage briefly, leading the band to stop playing and scatter off-stage. After 10 minutes with the show "paused" according to a message on screen, the concert resumed.

State Sen. Dayna Polehanki posted on X from the show with video of the incident.

"Billie Joe Armstrong and all of Green Day just ran off stage. Not sure what is happening here in Detroit…" she posted on X.

She then followed up with: "They’re back after about a 5-minute pause. A punk rock band filling a ballpark will never not blow my mind! Long live Green Day."

"Billie Joe just yelled, 'There’s no mother f***** gonna stop us!'"

Photo courtesy of Adam Graham/X

Detroit News movie critic Adam Graham was also at the show and said the show was just 20 minutes in at the time of the pause. He later posted on X that chatter around the stadium was that a possible drone may have flown over causing the interruption.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.