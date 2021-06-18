Greysteel gym empowers senior community through strength training

Greysteel Strength and Conditioning gym owner Jonathan Sullivan says their aim is not for aesthetics but functional movement to keep his members alive as he trains clients in their 60s, 70s, and 80s.

The Farmington Hills-based gym gives the mature population a chance to stay fit, keep moving, and learn new skills.

Client John Claassen is one of the oldest members of the gym at 94 years old.

"We like to say that getting old is the most extreme sport of all, and you have to train for it," said Sullivan.

Sullivan says he thinks it is bad advice to tell older people to take it easy or slow down.

He says you really need to push yourself to maintain a healthy life and body.

Many of the athletes in the gym are athletes for the first time.

"I had no idea what I was getting into. I didn't know what racks were or what barbell training for women was or anything," said 80-year-old client Sandy.

Greysteel clients work out 2-3 times a week, and Sullivan says that is all it takes.

Advertisement

You can learn more or sign up for the gym here at greysteel.org.