Grieving father offers $5,000 reward for information that solves son's murder

It has been three and a half months since Jimmy Tinch lost his youngest son.

The family is anxious and wants answers, offering a $5,000 dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest.

FOX 2: "What have these past three and a half, four months been like without your son?"

"It’s been tough; especially knowing the people that were there and knowing the people that were involved," said Jimmy Tinch, the victim's father.

Tinch believes he knows who killed his son Diatric and his friend — Zyere Williams. But at this time there are no named suspects or anyone under arrest by police.

Diatric Tinch, left, and Zyere Williams

Back in May — Detroit police say someone killed Diatric and Zyere during a gathering at Diatric’s home on Bliss Avenue.

Diatric’s mom discovered her son’s body.

FOX 2: "How is she doing?"

"She’s taking it tough also. It’s hard when you lose a child, you know. He was my youngest son," he said.

Jimmy Tinch said his son was only 22 years old - and still trying to figure out what he wanted to do. Diatric loved working on cars, and loved ones say he had a big heart.

His dad thinks his son’s generosity ultimately led to his death because one of the people he invited over, killed him.

"He was a nice, playful young man," he said. "He trusted too many people. And I used to tell him, ‘you can’t have everybody at your house.’"

Tinch is offering a $5,000 reward for any information, which could lead to an arrest.

