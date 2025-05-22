Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge reopens for four weeks

The Brief Officials reopened the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge for Memorial Day weekend travel. The bridge will stay open for four weeks before the next phase of construction begins.



Wayne County says it will reopen the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge ahead of the holiday weekend.

The reopening is only temporary, according to officials.

Big picture view:

The county's public service department said Thursday it would open the bridge to vehicles and pedestrians to make it easier ot get off and on the island ahead of Memorial Day.

According to Wayne County, the first phase of planned maintenance on the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge is complete ahead of schedule, allowing for traffic to resume.

It will stay open for the next four weeks.

After its next closure, phase two of maintenance repairs will resume.

Ahead of schedule:

The public service team said they had accelerated the upcoming inspection, which was scheduled for June.

Instead, it was completed on May 22, allowing for the next stage of construction to begin.

