Grosse Ile schools start year with no buses due to bus driver shortage

The Grosse Ile Township School District started off the year unable to offer busing to general education students due to a bus driver shortage.

In a letter to parents, the district said that two bus drivers had resigned and there was difficulty finding new drivers.

The district is looking to hire an outside vendor for busing. According to the letter, district officials have reached out to companies that provided bids when the district was considering a vendor in July.

The letter also noted that the selected company may modify some bus routes depending on staffing and other factors.

The district said that it could not provide a date for when busing would resume but said getting it back was a priority.