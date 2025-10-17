Grosse Pointe Farms man charged with sex assault of teen girl

article

The Brief A Grosse Pointe Farms man is charged with sexual assault of a teen girl. Dwayne Eugene Howell, 51, is accused of sexual assault of a family friend. The alleged crimes happened last May but an investigation led to his arrest this week.



A Grosse Pointe Farms man is charged with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old teen girl.

The backstory:

Dwayne Eugene Howell, 51, is facing both first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and refusing or resisting to provide DNA samples.

The victim, from Detroit, is a friend of Howell's family, investigators said.

Howell allegedly sexually assaulted her after picking up the victims from her Detroit school on May 28 and driving her to his house in the 470 block of Belanger Street in Grosse Pointe Farms.

An investigation by Grosse Pointe Farms police led to his arrest on Oct. 13.

Howell was arraigned on October 15 and received a $200,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 29.