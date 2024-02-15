Suspect in Amazon vest pulls gun on Grosse Pointe Farms store employee

article

A suspect wearing an Amazon vest pulled a gun on a Grosse Pointe Farms store employee after he was caught stealing Thursday morning.

Police said a suspect stole items from Village Food Market at Mack and McKinley avenues around 7:40 a.m. When confronted by an employee, the man pulled out a handgun.

Officers responded and began searching the area for the suspect. Due to the proximity of the scene to Brownell Middle School, the school was placed on lockdown until several sweeps of the area were completed. Police have not found the suspect, and they believe he left the immediate area.

The suspect was wearing tan pants, a dark jacket, and an Amazon vest. He is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-885-2100.