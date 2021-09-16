Grosse Pointe Park pharmacist accused of filling fraudulent prescriptions, assisting Detroit drug ring

A Grosse Pointe Park pharmacist is accused of filling hundreds of fraudulent prescriptions as part of a drug ring in Detroit.

Hasna Bashir Iwas, of New Baltimore, owns Beacon Pointe Pharmacy. The 60-year-old is charged with unlawful distribution of prescription drug controlled substances, conspiracy, and unlawfully maintaining drug-involved premises.

The indictment adds Iwas to earlier indictments charging Dr. Otis Crawford and three others with operating a prescription drug ring in Detroit, Grosse Pointe Park, River Rouge, and other areas.

Iwas is accused of filing fraudulent prescriptions issued from Crawford’s clinic for drugs such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax, and promethazine with codeine syrup. Those prescriptions had an estimated street value of more than $2 million.

Iwas is also accused of filling 600 forged prescriptions under the names of various doctors for a Detroit forgery ring. She allegedly charged cash to fill the fake prescriptions even when the "patient" had insurance.

Officials said she insisted that she always required the patient to be present to fill their controlled substance prescription and denied filling multiple prescriptions for a "runner" who would bring a group of prescriptions. However, authorities said Iwas once filled a prescription the day after a "patient" was murdered.

"Dispensing controlled substances is a privilege that requires abiding by the law," said Special Agent in Charge Keith Martin. "DEA is committed to ensuring that those who have pledged to follow our nation’s drug laws are living up to that responsibility."