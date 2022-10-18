Grosse Pointe Woods neighbors on edge after attack, attempted abduction of man walking dog

A man was walking his dog Saturday night in Grosse Pointe Woods when police say a man attacked him and dragged him to a white van.

According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.

"Everybody needs to be alert. Maybe we are used to having a safe environment every day, but that doesn't mean 24/7 safe forever," Benjamin Fan said.

Fan said he has lived in the area for more than two years. He will no longer be letting his daughter walk home from school alone.

After hearing about the attack, Corinne Martin, the director of the nearby Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society, reached out to her volunteers.

"We have seniors that walk small dogs, we have big guys that can handle themselves that walk the big pit bulls, but you never know, you just never know. So, we especially wanted them to be aware and be watching, be more vigilant," she said.

The suspect is described as a white man between 40 and 45 years old. He is about 6 feet tall, has a medium build, and was clean-shaven. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a black winter hat.

The van was possibly a Ford Econoline with "whited out" windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grosse Pointe Woods Police at 313-343-2410 or gpwdetectives@gpwmi.us.