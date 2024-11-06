Group of masked men try to rob woman in Oakland University dorm building

A group of masked men approached a woman and tried to steal her keys early Wednesday inside a dorm building on Oakland University's campus.

According to school police, the victim was on the second floor of Oakview Hall around 12:30 a.m. when five men in ski masks walked up to her. They asked if she wanted company or if she had a roommate before asking to take her for a car ride.

Police said there was a struggle as the men tried to take the victim's keys. After the victim yelled for help, her roommate opened the door, and the suspects fled the building.

The suspects were all wearing dark-colored jackets and stood about 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland University Police at 248-370-3331.

After the robbery attempt, police shared tips for staying safe: