Grow lights may be to blame for Midtown apartment fire, chief says

Authorities are investigating a fire at an apartment building in Detroit's Midtown early Monday morning.

The fire started at the Brainard Apartments near Second and Cass in the 400 block of Brainard Monday around 5 a.m.

Everyone was able to evacuate and no injuries were reported. We're told neighbors went door-to-door and helped get everyone outside.

When firefighters got to the scene, they say flames were shooting out of the roof. The fire started on the fourth floor.

The fire was out by around 6:30 a.m.

Authorities are still investigating what started the fire, but the chief tells us right now it's believed lights at an illegal marijuana grow operation in a vacant apartment may be to blame.