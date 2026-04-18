Report by The Guardian alleges obscene messages by UM Regent Jordan Acker

The Brief A report by The Guardian alleges University of Michigan regent Jordan Acker made lewd comments about a Democratic strategist and a female U-M student in messages from 2020 and 2021. The allegations come ahead of Sunday’s primary convention for two University of Michigan Board of Regents seats.



A bombshell report by The Guardian, potentially shaking up a critical primary election, as reported leaked messages reveal obscene sexual comments allegedly made by University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker, the high-profile university official who previously led UM’s campaign against pro-Palestinian students.

According to a source who shared the messages with FOX 2, Acker made the lewd comments in 2020 and 2021, in reference to a Democratic party strategist and a female U-M student.

This all comes on the eve of a heated primary convention election for two open U-M board of regents seats, which is set for this Sunday, April 19th.

Acker has been endorsed by several high-profile Michigan politicians, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and State Sen. Mallory McMorrow.

In response to the article McMorrow said to us in an email: "if these messages are true, then they are disgusting."

We have also reached out to Governor Whitmer, as well as Acker and the University of Michigan, for comment.

The Guardian was the first to report this story.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - APRIL 11: Regent of the University of Michigan Jordan Acker speaks on stage during the Michigan Men's Basketball National Championship celebration at Crisler Arena on April 11, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Tho Expand

Jordan Acker’s attorney, Ethan Holtz, provided FOX 2 with this statement:

"These supposed Slack messages, which purport to be more than 6 years old, are highly suspicious and exhibit obvious evidence of fabrication. Accordingly, prior to publication, Mr. Acker asked The Guardian for evidence of their authenticity and advised that he would not comment on them until it was provided. What the Guardian provided revealed even more evidence of fabrication - - indeed the supposed Slack messages contain facts and elements that did not even exist at the time they were supposedly written - - thus there is an obvious high probability that these statements are invented, defamatory and are being used to paint Mr. Acker in a false light.

Rather than comply with their legal duty to investigate this evidence of fabrication, which Mr. Acker requested, The Guardian instead chose to publish anyway for a sensationalist headline. In doing so, The Guardian not only ignored its legal duties, but served the agenda of the likely source of these highly suspicious messages, an individual who, for more than a year, has been waging a campaign of harassment and defamation against Mr. Acker. It is unfortunate that a media outlet would act in this irresponsible manner and allow itself to be used by an individual like this, especially in the face of obvious proof of falsity and equally obvious that this is a stunt meant to coincide with the ongoing Democratic Convention."