Gun law reform questions raised anew in wake of Michigan State mass shooting tragedy

"I shouldn’t have to go to school and live in fear," said Andrew Peabody, Michigan State University student.

MSU students stood alongside lawmakers and other people looking for change, rallying at the State Capitol Wednesday.

"It’s a sad reality that we are mourning the loss of innocent lives taken to early," said State Rep. Ranjeev Puri (D-Canton). "And we are again having these conversations about another mass shooting in the state of Michigan."

The question of what to do has a nuanced answer.

FOX 2: "Could red flag laws have prevented the mass shooter from carrying out the crime - and would any other measures being considered have stopped him?"

"It’s way too early to tell what could have prevented this unfortunate incident that unfolded earlier this week,"

Governor Whitmer and other Democrats in Lansing have vowed to take up the cause of gun control – including red flag laws, taking a look at universal background checks and safe storage laws also.

State Rep. Ranjeev Puri among them. He recently grabbed headlines with a furious response of frustration after the MSU shooting when he said ‘F*** your thoughts and prayers’ in a statement.

"Not one bill is going to magically fix this systemic issue that’s existed for a long time," he said. "The frequency with which mass shootings happen in our country outpaces every other country in the world."

Terry Johnson, an attorney and firearms instructor has a daughter at Michigan State.

"I was on the phone with her that night, I'm an MSU grad," Johnson said. "It’s something no parent wants to get a phone call."

He thinks moving forward with the Democrat’s plan could be a mistake.

"We’re going to be California. Look at all the places you can’t carry guns and all the laws that are out there, all the red flag laws. They still have these problems," he said. "Sure you can take guns away - does that mean someone is not going to purchase one illegally or steal one from someone?

"If someone has evil in their heart, their intent is to do evil. And that is what this person had."

In 2019, the gunman, Anthony McRae was charged with a felony for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit - but as a part of a deal - pleaded guilty to having a loaded firearm in a vehicle – a misdemeanor. McRae was sentenced to probation.

The state of Michigan already has laws on the books right now… that could have been enforced… if McRae had been found guilty of a felony weapons charge, that could have prevented him from getting a gun in this time period.

"We are looking through all solutions holistically, I can tell you that," said Puri. "I have full confidence in my colleagues that we are working towards making our streets, our schools, our communities safer."

A verified MSU shooting GoFundMe page has been set up if you would like to donate.

