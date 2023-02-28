Gun legislation enters the arena in Lansing with first hearing on firearm bans at polling places

Two weeks after a mass shooting in nearby East Lansing spurred a new round of calls to action, Lansing will see the first series of gun safety-related bills in the legislature when they go to committee Tuesday.

The Michigan House Elections committee will hear testimony about banning weapons at polling places and election drop boxes. HB 4127 and HB 4128 would ban firearms within 100 feet of a polling entrance on election day or possess a firearm where absentee ballots are being counted.

The hearing is scheduled at 10:30 a.m.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and election clerks support the bills, as does Voters Not Politicians, which lobbies on behalf of save and fair election laws.

Gun advocacy groups like the Great Lakes Gun Rights oppose the bills, calling them "a solution in search of a problem" and "will undoubtedly lead to voter suppression of gun-owning Michiganders."

While Democrats have long promised reform on gun safety laws, this session in the legislature represents their first real chance at enacting those changes. Both chambers are in Democratic control.

Yet to be scheduled is the 12 bills introduced in the Michigan state Senate, which covers background checks, red flag laws, and safe storage laws. It was first referred to the Committee on Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety

And on Monday, the Michigan Capitol Commission moved toward banning firearms at the capital building.

RELATED: Armed escort volunteers to walk rattled state rep to Capitol after recent Lansing protests

A meeting Monday included a resolution introduced by the executive director that called for the ban - something the administrative body could vote on in the next few months. Currently, open carry of firearms is not allowed on capital grounds, but concealed carry is still allowed.

The policy is being reviewed after armed protesters entered the state capital amid rallies against Covid lockdown measures.

It's not just lawmakers that are making more noise about gun laws. After three people died and five others were sent to the emergency room during a shooting rampage on Michigan State University's campus earlier in February, students have rallied in Lansing, demanding change.

MORE: ‘This is only the beginning’, MSU victim vows change after surviving shooting

They shared the space with other education advocacy groups.