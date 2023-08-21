Gun used in accidental shooting that killed 8-year-old boy was illegal: Police

The gun used in an accidental shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy was illegal, according to Detroit police

A warrant has been turned over to the prosecutor for the person in possession of the gun that killed Shawntaze Moore better known as Cameron.

His family says he was shy but caring now the latest child to lose their life because of a gun.

"We have yet another 8-year-old child who won’t get to be the police chief, the reporter, he won’t get to be anything, because some adult left a gun not secured, in the control of a child," said Chief James White. "Or at least exposed to child, so he can make a horrible decision."

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Ward Avenue near Puritan and Schaefer. FOX 2 spoke with a neighbor who heard the shot and then heard Cameron’s mother scream for help.

"A neighbor was holding a small child and he was bleeding and I called 911," the neighbor said.

He tells us before an ambulance could arrive, another neighbor rushed Cameron to the hospital - but he didn't survive.

"People have to realize what guns do, and this shouldn’t happen," the neighbor said. "It’s over and over again, and I’m just sick of it."

"How many times this summer have we talked about babies losing their lives because adults have put guns in their view," White said.

Police say the weapon was recovered and found the person who had possession of the gun.

"The gun is not legal, at all, we do know that," White said. "Hopefully the prosecutor charges and I’m sure she will."

But there is still police work to do.

"There were two kids near the gun," he said. "We don’t know enough to say whether or not the 8-year-old shot himself or another kid shot him."

The mother of the 8-year-old did tell me they are planning to hold a vigil in honor of Cameron Tuesday night.

Shawntaze "Cameron" Moore



