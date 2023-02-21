Guns, ammo seized from Flint man accused of shooting at wife in Oakland County

Police believe a Flint man who shot at his wife in Oakland County on Monday was going to shoot at her again, but he was arrested.

According to Michigan State Police, the man shot his wife with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun before driving to Flint. He was pulled over by troopers, who found the two guns, multiple magazines, ammunition, and other evidence.

Police said that the evidence indicated that the man was going to return to Oakland County to shoot his wife again.

He is facing charges in that county, as well as in Genesee County.