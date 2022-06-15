Guns, 3,100+ grams of drugs seized from Detroit shooting suspect

article

A shooting investigation led to the seizure of guns and drugs Tuesday in Detroit.

Detroit police were working with Michigan State Police when they arrested the suspect, and found cocaine, marijuana, and meth.

Investigators then searched the suspect's home on Ashland Street, and found more than 350 grams of fentanyl, more than 390 grams of heroin, more than 600 grams of cocaine, and more than 1,760 grams of meth.

Police said they also found two handguns and an AK-style rifle with a 100 round drum magazine.

"This is great work by our officers and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to get a dangerous person off the streets and remove large amounts of harmful drugs from our neighborhoods," Chief James White said. "This is an example of how we’re cracking down on gun violence offenders, and working together with our partners to keep Detroiters safe."