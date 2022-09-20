Guns, stolen vehicles, more recovered from Lansing chop shop

article

Police found stolen vehicles, trailers, and tools from a chop shop in Lansing.

Lansing officers and Michigan State Police troopers recovered seven stolen vehicles, two stolen trailers, and dozens of stolen tools from the illegal operation in the 300 Block of S Pennsylvania.

Police also found two handguns.

One suspect is in custody, and police are looking for more. Anyone with information is asked to call 517-483-4600.