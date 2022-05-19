Gunshot fired into home of woman with 2 special needs sons

An Oak Park mother to two disabled young men, says she is scared in her own house - after it was hit by gunfire.

"This is not home sweet home," said Kasia Wallace. "I was thinking terror."

It happened at about 3 a.m. May 14th a bullet fired outside her house came through her window, broke the glass, hit the wall and landed on her couch.

"It sounded like a balloon pop until I woke up," she said. "I’m glad it didn’t hit my children."

Wallace said both her children have special needs.

"One of them has a traumatic brain injury and epilepsy, and one of them has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and they have no knowledge of gunfire," she said.

FOX 2: "Do you feel comfortable sitting here?"

"No I haven’t been in here since," she said.

Wallace has no idea why anyone would fire gunshots near her house, but she says the frequency of shots being fired in her neighborhood is increasing.

"From the time that it happened, the police officer let me know that they knew who did it," Wallace said. "I would like the police to apprehend the person who did this, because they could have killed someone."

Oak Park Public Safety said they are aware of the incident, which said they would provide a statement, but the wait continues.

For now Wallace is working to get estimates on how much it will cost to fix her window, but she's considering a move.

"If they don’t arrest them, I’ll be looking for another place to stay," she said.