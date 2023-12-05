Expand / Collapse search

Gus' Snug Irish Pub opens in Clawson

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 2 Detroit
article

(Photo: Gus Snug Irish Pub)

CLAWSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Guinness is now flowing at Clawson's newest Irish pub.

Gus' Snug Irish Pub, a sister restaurant of O'Connor's Public House in Rochester, opened Monday. 

The restaurant in the former Lucky Duck spot on Main Street serves a menu similar to O'Connor's, with burgers, soups, and traditional Irish dishes all available. 

Related

Grand River Brewery brings Michigan-made beer, food to former Pumachug spot in Clawson
article

Grand River Brewery brings Michigan-made beer, food to former Pumachug spot in Clawson

Grand River Brewery is bringing its craft beer and locally sourced food to Clawson. GRB moved into the former Pumachug spot at 14 Mile and Main after that restaurant closed a year ago.

In addition to the music, Gus' will have live music throughout the week. This week, catch the entertainment at 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and 5 p.m. Saturday.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Watch FOX 2 News Live