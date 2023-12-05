Gus' Snug Irish Pub opens in Clawson

article

The Guinness is now flowing at Clawson's newest Irish pub.

Gus' Snug Irish Pub, a sister restaurant of O'Connor's Public House in Rochester, opened Monday.

The restaurant in the former Lucky Duck spot on Main Street serves a menu similar to O'Connor's, with burgers, soups, and traditional Irish dishes all available.

In addition to the music, Gus' will have live music throughout the week. This week, catch the entertainment at 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and 5 p.m. Saturday.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.