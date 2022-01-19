GVSU extends free tuition to all Michigan students from low-income homes

Grand Valley State University is expanding its free tuition to all low-income families in Michigan.

The program, called the Grand Valley Pledge, will no longer be limited only to students from six counties.

"We never want finances to be a barrier that stops students from moving forward. ... Talented students with a passion for learning belong at GVSU," President Philomena Mantella said Tuesday.

New students from families with income under $50,000 can qualify.

About 400 students who qualified were enrolled during the fall term, GVSU said.

The University of Michigan has a similar program for in-state students from families that make $65,000 or less.