Habitat for Humanity begins construction on Southfield housing duplex

Construction started Wednesday for a good cause on a new Southfield affordable housing duplex.

Local perspective:

Rochester Hills-based Foundation Systems of Michigan is partnering with the nonprofit to build a home for deserving families.

"Oh, it’s great. It’s awesome. We get an opportunity to be able to volunteer our time and help," said Phil Puchalski, of Foundations Systems of Michigan. "I know it goes to a good cause, and it feels good to get out and do some work for people."

The build marks the second Detroit-area build of 2025 for Habitat for Humanity.

When complete, the duplex will be the fourth out of six similar homes on Westland Drive.

"It’s a great partnership to help the community and the people who will live here," said Bill Pacheco, Foundations Systems of Michigan. "There are some volunteer hours for the homeowner that purchases it."

Big picture view:

The future homeowners will put in sweat equity, hundreds of volunteer hours to help build this duplex.

Families in the program will also participate in numerous workshops and their income must fall in a certain range.

The goal is to empower families through affordable homeownership and revitalizing the neighborhood.

"It really does take a village, and we’re so excited to have a village invested in the mission for Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County," said Ashley McKenna, of Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County.

What's next:

The home is expected to be built by the end of the year.