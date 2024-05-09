Halfway to Halloween Expo, Uncorked: Detroit, and more things to do this weekend
Get a head start on Halloween decor shopping, sample wine, and more this weekend.
Here's what's going on around Southeast Michigan:
Berkley Days
- Thursday, May 9 through Sunday, May 12
- Hurley Field in Berkley
The annual Berkley Days carnival brings rides, food, live entertainment, and more to the city.
Admission is $3. Children younger than 2 are free.
Body Works Dance Concert
- Friday, May 10 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
- Jam Handy in Detroit
Check out Dance Uprising's season showcase with a performance at Detroit's Jam Handy.
Ahead of the dance concert, visit starting at noon for an art gallery featuring local performers.
Tickets are $10-$25. Get tickets here.
Halfway to Halloween Expo
- Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Washtenaw County Farm Council
Prepare for spooky season this weekend. Get your costumes, decorations, props, and more this weekend. Also, enjoy a walk-through haunt.
Admission is $5. Children 12 and younger are free. Get tickets here.
Uncorked: Detroit
- Saturday, May 11 from 7-11 p.m.
- Michigan Science Center in Detroit
Sample more than 100 wines at the second annual Uncorked: Detroit event. Canned cocktails and other options will also be available.
Tickets start at $65. Get tickets here.
Royal Oak in Bloom
- Sunday, May 12 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 163 6th St. in Downtown Royal Oak
Shop for plants, flowers, landscaping items, and more at this annual Mother's Day sale.