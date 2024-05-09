Expand / Collapse search

Halfway to Halloween Expo, Uncorked: Detroit, and more things to do this weekend

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  May 9, 2024 12:25pm EDT
Get a head start on Halloween decor shopping, sample wine, and more this weekend. 

Here's what's going on around Southeast Michigan:

Berkley Days

  • Thursday, May 9 through Sunday, May 12
  • Hurley Field in Berkley

The annual Berkley Days carnival brings rides, food, live entertainment, and more to the city.

Admission is $3. Children younger than 2 are free. 

Body Works Dance Concert

  • Friday, May 10 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Jam Handy in Detroit

Check out Dance Uprising's season showcase with a performance at Detroit's Jam Handy. 

Ahead of the dance concert, visit starting at noon for an art gallery featuring local performers.

Tickets are $10-$25. Get tickets here

Halfway to Halloween Expo

  • Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Washtenaw County Farm Council

Prepare for spooky season this weekend. Get your costumes, decorations, props, and more this weekend. Also, enjoy a walk-through haunt.

Admission is $5. Children 12 and younger are free. Get tickets here.

Uncorked: Detroit

  • Saturday, May 11 from 7-11 p.m.
  • Michigan Science Center in Detroit

Sample more than 100 wines at the second annual Uncorked: Detroit event. Canned cocktails and other options will also be available.

Tickets start at $65. Get tickets here.

Royal Oak in Bloom

  • Sunday, May 12 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • 163 6th St. in Downtown Royal Oak

Shop for plants, flowers, landscaping items, and more at this annual Mother's Day sale.

Mother's Day cooking with Chef Bobby

Chef Bobby shares how to make some dishes that your mom will love this Mother's Day.