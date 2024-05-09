Halfway to Halloween Expo, Uncorked: Detroit, and more things to do this weekend

Get a head start on Halloween decor shopping, sample wine, and more this weekend.

Here's what's going on around Southeast Michigan:

Berkley Days

Thursday, May 9 through Sunday, May 12

Hurley Field in Berkley

The annual Berkley Days carnival brings rides, food, live entertainment, and more to the city.

Admission is $3. Children younger than 2 are free.

Body Works Dance Concert

Friday, May 10 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Jam Handy in Detroit

Check out Dance Uprising's season showcase with a performance at Detroit's Jam Handy.

Ahead of the dance concert, visit starting at noon for an art gallery featuring local performers.

Tickets are $10-$25. Get tickets here.

Halfway to Halloween Expo

Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Washtenaw County Farm Council

Prepare for spooky season this weekend. Get your costumes, decorations, props, and more this weekend. Also, enjoy a walk-through haunt.

Admission is $5. Children 12 and younger are free. Get tickets here.

Uncorked: Detroit

Saturday, May 11 from 7-11 p.m.

Michigan Science Center in Detroit

Sample more than 100 wines at the second annual Uncorked: Detroit event. Canned cocktails and other options will also be available.

Tickets start at $65. Get tickets here.

Royal Oak in Bloom

Sunday, May 12 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

163 6th St. in Downtown Royal Oak

Shop for plants, flowers, landscaping items, and more at this annual Mother's Day sale.