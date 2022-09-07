Tickets now on sale for Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village

article

Get tickets now to Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village, an annual October celebration in Dearborn.

The Village transforms into a fall theme, with ghostly performances and markets.

Related: Get into the Halloween spirit at this horror-themed arcade

General admission tickets are $25 for nonmembers and $21.25 for Village members. Senior member tickets for those 62 and older are $19.25, while nonmember tickets are $22.50. Children's tickets (ages 2-11) for members are $16, and nonmembers are $18.75. Children under 2 are free.

Tickets are expected to sell fast. Get them here.