Tickets now on sale for Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village
article
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Get tickets now to Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village, an annual October celebration in Dearborn.
The Village transforms into a fall theme, with ghostly performances and markets.
Related: Get into the Halloween spirit at this horror-themed arcade
General admission tickets are $25 for nonmembers and $21.25 for Village members. Senior member tickets for those 62 and older are $19.25, while nonmember tickets are $22.50. Children's tickets (ages 2-11) for members are $16, and nonmembers are $18.75. Children under 2 are free.
Tickets are expected to sell fast. Get them here.