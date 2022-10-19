Halloween in the D brings fun to kids across Detroit -- Check out the schedule here
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Halloween in the D brings fun to kids in Detroit while being a sign of progress.
"Back in the 80s, I think we had over 800 arsons, and now to date that has drastically decreased," said City Council President Mary Sheffield. "We went from Devil's Night to Angel's Night to Halloween in the D. We have made tremendous progress in this city."
Most of the activities are scheduled for Halloween day, but the fun starts Oct. 29.
Event schedule:
Recreation Activities at Parks
Fall Fest
October 29 from noon - 4PM Pingree Park, 8401 E. Forest Avent
Scarefest
October 30 from 4 - 8PM Palmer Park, 910 Merrill Pl.
Recreation Center Activities
The Parks and Recreation Division is offering a variety of activities at Recreation Centers and at two City parks.
Patton – Monday, October 31 - 4 – 7PM
Clemente – October 31 from 5 – 7:30PM
Farwell (Seniors) –October 31 from 11AM – 3PM
Farwell – October 31 from 5 – 7PM
Trunk or Treat Crowell – October 31 from 5 – 8PM
Riverside – October 31 from 4 – 8PM
Lasky – October 31 from 4 – 7PM
Heilmann – October 31 from 4 – 7PM
Adams/Butzel (Seniors) –October 31 from 1 – 3PM
Adams/Butzel – October 31 from 4 – 7PM
Butzel Family, 7737 Kercheval - October 31 from 4 – 7PM
Detroit Fire Department Trunk-or-Treat Locations October 31 from 5 - 7PM
- Fire Engine House 53 15127 Greenfield
- Fire Engine House 30 16543 Meyers Road
- Fire Engine House 56 18601 Ryan Road
- Fire Engine House 58 10801 Whittier
- Fire Engine House 41 500 Rohns
- Fire Engine House 48 2300 S. Fort Street
- Fire Engine House 42 6324 W. Chicago Tracey
Police Precinct Trunk or Treat Locations
- October 31 from 5-7PM 2nd Precinct, 13530 Lesure St.
- October 31, 2022, from 4 - 7PM 3rd Precinct, 2875 W. Grand Blvd
- October 31 from 5-7PM 4th Precinct, 4700 W. Fort St.
- October 31 from 5-7PM 5th Precinct, 3500 Conner St.
- October 31 from 5-7PM 6th Precinct, 11450 Warwick
- October 31 from 5-7PM 7th Precinct, Scott Street between Chene and Dubois (adjacent to precinct)
- October 31 from 5-7PM 8th Precinct, 21555 W. McNichols Road
- October 31 from 5-7PM - Candy Drive-Up 9th Precinct, 11187 Gratiot
- October 31 from 5-7PM 10th Precinct, 12000 Livernois
- October 31 from 4-7PM 11th Precinct, 5100 Nevada
- October 31 from 4-8PM 12th Precinct, 1441 W. Seven Mile Road
