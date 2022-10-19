Halloween in the D brings fun to kids across Detroit -- Check out the schedule here

Halloween in the D brings fun to kids in Detroit while being a sign of progress.

"Back in the 80s, I think we had over 800 arsons, and now to date that has drastically decreased," said City Council President Mary Sheffield. "We went from Devil's Night to Angel's Night to Halloween in the D. We have made tremendous progress in this city."

Most of the activities are scheduled for Halloween day, but the fun starts Oct. 29.

Event schedule:

Recreation Activities at Parks

Fall Fest

October 29 from noon - 4PM Pingree Park, 8401 E. Forest Avent

Scarefest

October 30 from 4 - 8PM Palmer Park, 910 Merrill Pl.

Recreation Center Activities

The Parks and Recreation Division is offering a variety of activities at Recreation Centers and at two City parks.

Patton – Monday, October 31 - 4 – 7PM

Clemente – October 31 from 5 – 7:30PM

Farwell (Seniors) –October 31 from 11AM – 3PM

Farwell – October 31 from 5 – 7PM

Trunk or Treat Crowell – October 31 from 5 – 8PM

Riverside – October 31 from 4 – 8PM

Lasky – October 31 from 4 – 7PM

Heilmann – October 31 from 4 – 7PM

Adams/Butzel (Seniors) –October 31 from 1 – 3PM

Adams/Butzel – October 31 from 4 – 7PM

Butzel Family, 7737 Kercheval - October 31 from 4 – 7PM

Detroit Fire Department Trunk-or-Treat Locations October 31 from 5 - 7PM

Fire Engine House 53 15127 Greenfield

Fire Engine House 30 16543 Meyers Road

Fire Engine House 56 18601 Ryan Road

Fire Engine House 58 10801 Whittier

Fire Engine House 41 500 Rohns

Fire Engine House 48 2300 S. Fort Street

Fire Engine House 42 6324 W. Chicago Tracey

Police Precinct Trunk or Treat Locations