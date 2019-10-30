Halloween in the D Trunk or Treat events held across Detroit

It is a pretty scary time at a haunted house or in abandoned cell blocks at the 12th precinct which are happening all over the city as part of Halloween in the D.

From police departments to recreation centers have different activities and plenty of candy doled out with trunk or treating - and the city says it will be held come rain or shine.

"This has really helped to change the narrative of what we do this time of year," said Mona Ali, Halloween in the D chair. "Growing up I did not go trick or treating in my own neighborhood. Often, we would have to go to someone else's neighborhood."

To volunteer or to find the schedule for the 30th and the 31st head to halloweeninthed.org to give a little assist and bring some wrapped candy while you are at it, to donate to the children.

Trunk-or-Treat events are planned at 11 Detroit police precincts on Oct. 31.

Residents should contact the Neighborhood Police Officer for their area to volunteer, donate candy, or for more additional details.

Detroit Fire Department will distribute candy at a number of fire stations Oct. 31

Advertisement

Three parks and Woodward Avenue will take on a haunted look on Oct. 31 from 5 -8 p.m.

Chandler Park, 12831 Frankfort Street, 48213

Clark Park, 4301 W. Vernor Hwy., 48209

Rouge Park, 11701 Burt Road,48228

Spirit of Detroit Plaza, 2 Woodward Avenue, 48226