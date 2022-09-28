Halloweiss: Sip spooky cocktails during immersive Halloween experience at Clawson distillery
CLAWSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Step inside Halloweiss, the spooky side of Clawson's Weiss Distilling Co.
The distillery on 14 Mile has been transformed into a creepy, immersive experience for the month of October.
Inside the distillery, you'll find creepy decor and themed horror cocktails with a tiki twist. Halloweiss' menu includes more than 20 drinks, themed shots, and alcohol-free cocktails. Also, a new limited edition Apple Brandy is coming.
Related: Hush adds 3 hidden bars to haunted house
The drinks come in themed tiki mugs, such as pumpkins, skulls, and vampires, that you can keep for $20.
Halloweiss starts Saturday and runs through Halloween. Bar seating is first come, first served, while reservations can be made for tables here.
VIEW: Haunted house guide
Weiss Distilling Co. is at 34 E. 12 Mile Rd.