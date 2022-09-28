Halloweiss: Sip spooky cocktails during immersive Halloween experience at Clawson distillery

article

Step inside Halloweiss, the spooky side of Clawson's Weiss Distilling Co.

The distillery on 14 Mile has been transformed into a creepy, immersive experience for the month of October.

Inside the distillery, you'll find creepy decor and themed horror cocktails with a tiki twist. Halloweiss' menu includes more than 20 drinks, themed shots, and alcohol-free cocktails. Also, a new limited edition Apple Brandy is coming.

The drinks come in themed tiki mugs, such as pumpkins, skulls, and vampires, that you can keep for $20.

Halloweiss starts Saturday and runs through Halloween. Bar seating is first come, first served, while reservations can be made for tables here.

Weiss Distilling Co. is at 34 E. 12 Mile Rd.