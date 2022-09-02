Hush adds 3 hidden bars to Westland haunted house -- How to get in for spooky cocktails

article

Hush Haunted Attraction includes something new this year – three bars hidden inside the Westland haunted house.

Voodoo Blues, Expedition Base Camp, and Von Rose Distillery are hidden throughout the haunt. The small bars will serve specialty cocktails.

(Photo: Hush)

"We are so excited to work with the incredibly talented team at HUSH and bring new elements to the already award-winning haunt. A secret bar is the ultimate immersive experience. Access is granted only to those lucky enough to acquire a token," said Steven Sheldon, with EPIC Entertainment Group. "Select characters and crew members throughout the event possess the tokens for access. Follow the mystifying clues hinting about the access points, present a token, and you’re in."

Once you acquire a special token by interacting with the actors or searching for social media clues, you're in.

Each night, a limited number of V.I.P Bar Creep Passes will also be available to purchase for $10.

Hush opens for the season Sept. 30 through Nov. 6.

General admission tickets start at $19.99. The haunt is at 37550 Cherry Hill Rd. in Westland.

