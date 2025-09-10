Hamtramck appoints new mayor pro tem despite ongoing probe

The Brief Hamtramck councilmember Abu Musa will serve as the new mayor pro tem. Musa is currently facing scrutiny after allegations that he doesn't live in the city. The appointing of a new mayor pro tem is just the latest shakeup in the city. The police chief and city manager were recently fired.



The Hamtramck City Council voted Tuesday to appoint a new mayor pro tem, selecting a councilmember who is currently under investigation.

City councilmember Abu Musa was voted to serve as the mayor pro tem, despite scrutiny over whether he should be allowed to serve on the council. Musa and another councilmember, Muhith Mahmood, are accused of living outside of Hamtramck. He has denied this claim, and is currently running for re-election.

The appointing of a new mayor pro tem is just the latest shakeup in the Wayne County city. The previous mayor pro tem stepped down as an investigation into city official misconduct continues.

Last month, the council voted to terminate Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri and city manager Max Garbarino.

This comes after a 59-page document, compiled by Miller Johnson Attorneys, that detailed alarming claims centered around Altaheri, Garbarino, and police officer David Adamczyk.

The investigation found that Altaheri allegedly destroyed evidence by wiping his city phone, drove his city vehicle while intoxicated, misused his police lights to run red lights, and at one point even handed a loaded gun to a civilian volunteer, allegedly instructing the volunteer to point it at someone’s head.

Investigators further alleged that Adamczyk tried to rig a sergeant’s exam, abused overtime hours, lied about secretly recording colleagues, and joined Chief Altaheri in an "improper stolen car recovery."

Additionally, the report claimed Garbarino showed poor judgment in pushing to re-hire Officer Adamczyk and allegedly attended a council meeting armed with a concealed weapon after being suspended.

The investigation concluded that there is enough evidence to discipline all three men, up to and including termination.