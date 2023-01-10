Hamtramck considers allowing at-home religious animal sacrifices

article

The Hamtramck City Council is weighing an animal ordinance revision that would allow at-home animal sacrifices for religious purposes.

Slaughtering an animal is often practiced by members of Islam when celebrating Eid al-Adha. The meat is typically eaten after the ritual.

Right now, it is not allowed in the city.

A public hearing will be held during Tuesday's city council meeting before the council votes on the proposed revision.

If approved, those wishing to slaughter an animal must inform the city at least a week prior. After the sacrifice, the city will inspect the slaughter site to make sure it was properly cleaned and sanitized. There will be a fee for this inspection, though the city has not set that fee yet.

Those sacrificing animals must ensure the public cannot see it. Failure to keep the slaughter out of public view could result in fines.

Not informing the city of a sacrifice or properly disposing of waste could also lead to fines, under the proposed ordinance.

Full proposed religious sacrifice ordinance:

§ 90.030 RELIGIOUS ANIMAL SACRIFICE

(A) Any person wishing to conduct an animal sacrifice for religious purposes must notify the City by reporting such

intention to the Clerk’s Office at least one week prior to the date of animal sacrifice;

(1) Such person shall provide the exact date and time of animal sacrifice to the City and shall schedule a time

for the City to conduct post sacrifice inspection of the site to ensure, in the opinion of the inspector, that the

area was properly cleaned and sanitized after the sacrifice was concluded.

(2) Such person shall pay the City a fee, as set by city council annually, for the sanitation inspection. Such fee

shall be paid at the time when such person informs the City of the sacrifice as required above.

Page 2 of 2

(B) Any and all actions necessary to restrict the act of sacrifice from public viewing must be taken without

exception. The public, for the purposes of this subsection, shall be defined as any individual who has not formally

indicated their intention to view the animal sacrifice.

§ 90.999 PENALTY

(A) Generally.

(1) Any person violating §§ 90.001 through 90.029 shall upon conviction thereof be subject to a fine of not more

than $300 and 24 hours community service in the discretion of the court.

(2) Each day that a violation is continued or permitted to exist shall constitute a separate offense punishable upon

conviction as herein provided.

(3) Upon a second violation of Chapter 90 shall upon conviction thereof be subject to a fine of not more than

$1,000 or to imprisonment for a period of not more than 90 days or to both a fine and imprisonment in the

discretion of the court.

(B) Religious Sacrifice. Any person violating § 90.030 are subject to the following.

(1) Failure to notify the City of animal sacrifice prior to the sacrifice as required above shall result in a civil fine of up

to $400.00.

(2) Improper waste disposal or failure to maintain the sacrifice site in a clean and safe manner shall result in a civil

fine of up to $800.00.

(3) Failure to restrict the act of sacrifice from public viewing will result in a civil fine of up to $400