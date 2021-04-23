Hamtramck man charged with criminal sexual conduct for inappropriately touching teen

A 38-year-old man from Hamtramck was charged with criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly touched a girl inappropriately at a gas station.

Fsle Saoeh, 38, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.

Fsle Saoeh was charged in Wayne County on April 20, two days after the alleged incident.

Saoeh was working at a gas station on E Seven Mile Road when two siblings including a 13-year-old girl walked in.

A news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office reported the two had gone buy snacks. While inside, Saoeh inappropriately touched the girl.

The girl and brother immediately went home and told their mom what happened. Then the mother contacted the police.

Saoeh was arrested later that day around 7:33 p.m.

He was arraigned Thursday in the 36th District Court on two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.