Hamtramck Music Fest Summer Edition returns this August

The summer version of the Hamtramck Music Festival is returning this year.

The fest committee said the 2022 event comes after a successful inaugural festival last year. The festival was moved to the summer when the pandemic prevented it from being held in March 2021.

From Aug. 11-14, more than 100 artists of different genres will fill Hamtramck with music. Polish Village Café, Trixie’s, and POST 10 are just some of the venues that will host performers.

Band submissions are open now through May 15 for performers from Detroit and Windsor to apply to play.