Happening Now: Teen injured in barricaded gunman incident in Clawson

Oakland County Sheriffs and the SWAT Team have been on the scene at a Clawson home where a gunman is barricaded after shooting a teenager.

Police are actively trying to get the gunman out.

The teen was sent to a local hospital however officials are not releasing the teen's condition just yet.

Police tell us this is a domestic situation.

