Happening Now: Teen injured in barricaded gunman incident in Clawson

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team

CLAWSON, MI - Oakland County Sheriffs and the SWAT Team have been on the scene at a Clawson home where a gunman is barricaded after shooting a teenager. 

Police are actively trying to get the gunman out. 

The teen was sent to a local hospital however officials are not releasing the teen's condition just yet. 

Police tell us this is a domestic situation.

