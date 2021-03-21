Happening Now: Teen injured in barricaded gunman incident in Clawson
CLAWSON, MI - Oakland County Sheriffs and the SWAT Team have been on the scene at a Clawson home where a gunman is barricaded after shooting a teenager.
Police are actively trying to get the gunman out.
The teen was sent to a local hospital however officials are not releasing the teen's condition just yet.
Police tell us this is a domestic situation.
