Harper Woods Police arrest barricaded suspect after hours-long standoff

The Harper Woods Police Department has taken one person into custody people after a woman was shot and the suspected gunman was holed up inside.

Around 1:30 Friday afternoon, police were called to the home on Woodside between Beaconsfield Street and Kelly Road to a report of a woman shot in the chest.

The man suspected of shooting the woman was still inside and police have surrounded the home. The Special Response Team (SRT) was seen going inside the home.

Shortly after, a woman's body was carried out on a stretcher from the home.

Around 3:10, a suspect in a red shirt was led out of the home in handcuffs. No names are being released at this time.

"I heard a couple of noises and looked down the street and see a guy in an orange shirt running towards the back. I guess he got back in the house and that was it. Next thing I know, the police pulled up," a neighbor told FOX 2.

Police called to what is described as a barricaded gunmen hostage situation on Woodside

"At this point we can say at the situation is resolved with our SRT swat team and after negotiations, we were able to apprehend him safely. He is currently being held at the Harper Woods Police Department," said police chief Jason Hammerle. "They were able to get him out safely - officers are all safe."

At this time it’s unclear how many were being held hostage but Hammerle said a total of three were inside.

Police would not confirm if anyone was killed inside the home.

"I can’t confirm that. I don't know the extent of injuries," Hammerle said.

Police say they are concerned about the violence in their city. Just 6 weeks ago, Jonathan Welch was arrested after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Harper Woods after police said he killed his ex-girlfriend, step-father, and mother.

"This is extremely difficult. This uses our entire resources. We've been out here for several hours and it's getting to be - this is the second one we've had in the past 2 or 3 months - this violence is getting out of control,"

The suspect, who is not yet identified, is believed to be 19 or 20 years old. The investigation is ongoing. Police hope to have more answers later in the day on Friday.