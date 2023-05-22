Harper Woods police investigating after 10-year-old shoots self in head

Harper Woods police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy shot himself in the head Saturday.

Police responded to a home in the 19000 block of Washtenaw around 3:30 p.m. and found the boy suffering a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Detectives do not know if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

"The Harper Woods Police Department wants to remind firearm owners to be conscious of firearm safety in the home. When not in use, firearms should be unloaded and locked with some type of anti-firing device applied," police said in a post about the shooting. "Gun locks are available free of charge at the Harper Woods Police Department."