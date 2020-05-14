Harper Woods school official facing multiple child pornography charges

article

A school official in Harper Woods is facing multiple child pornography charges.

James Dennis, 63, is the Chief Financial Officer for the Harper Woods School District. Wayne County prosecutors say he was recently found to be in possession of child sexually abusive material.

Harper Woods police say the material was found on several of the defendant’s electronic devices at his home in Harper Woods.

Dennis has been charged with four counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He's been arraigned and received a bond of $100,000 with the following conditions: no contact with minors and no internet usage except for work purposes. He's due in court again May 27.

Harper Woods superintendent Steven McGhee released this statement Thursday:

"Today, the Harper Woods Police Department informed the Harper Woods School District that one of its third-party employees, James Dennis, was arraigned and formally charged with multiple felony counts. The felony counts include Child Sexually Abusive Material-Possession, MCL 750.145c(4)(a) and Computers-Using To Commit A Crime, MCL 752.797(3)(d). Based on the information provided by law enforcement, the employee allegedly engaged in criminal conduct by using his own personal equipment outside school property. The employee is presumed innocent of the criminal charges until proven guilty in the court of law.

Protecting our students is our top priority. The District will continue to cooperate with our community partners in law enforcement."