Hatch Detroit small business contest offers $100K for entrepreneurs to open brick and mortar store

Building a dream from pen and paper to brick and mortar - can be an emotional journey. Hatch Detroit has helped nearly 50 small businesses open shops in Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park.

"It’s an incredibly emotional experience because you really get to know the business owners, and I have grown to love all of them," said Vittoria Katanski.

Katanski is Hatch Detroit’s executive director. Her organization — along with Comerica Bank and Tech Town — are holding their annual contest, where one small business owner could win more than $100,000 and resources to open their own physical shop.

"It really is about you being able to share your story and your vision for your business with us," said Katanski.

FOX 2: "What does it mean for Hatch Detroit to be able to award someone a nice sum of money to help them get their dream off the ground?"

"The money is just part of it," Katanski said. "It’s one of the most wonderful things we have to offer that’s concrete and right in front of you."

The pandemic shined a light on how vital small businesses are to major American cities — including Detroit.

They’re owned by our neighbors and account for nearly half of the US economy, and contribute nearly .70 cents of every dollar spent to our communities.

"That prize with Comerica Bank — allows businesses that otherwise would not be able to save that kind of money for a down payment and leverage further funds — it allows them a chance to be at the table while this development is going on," Katanski said.

For the link to apply go here: hatchdetroit.com

Hatch Detroit will accept applications until May 12. The winner will be announced July 21.