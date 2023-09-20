Expand / Collapse search

Haunted Garage Sale, Glenlore Trails opening night, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit

It's not going to feel like fall this weekend, but there's plenty of ways to enjoy autumn this weekend in Metro Detroit.

Here's what's going on:

Fire & Flannel Festival

  • Thursday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 24
  • Downtown Wyandotte

Celebrate fall with lumberjack shows, chainsaw carving, fire shows, a carnival, and more.

Entry is free, but some activities such as the carnival cost.

Learn more.

Glenlore Trails

  • Opens Friday, Sept. 22
  • Multi Lakes Conservation Association in Commerce Township

Step onto the mile path and be surrounded by the lights and decorations of the trail during the Haunted Forest: CarnEvil.

The forest will be open Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 29.

Tickets are $15-$25.

Get tickets here.

Related

Southeast Michigan haunted house guide
article

Southeast Michigan haunted house guide

Southeast Michigan haunted houses are starting to open. Find a place to get scared here:

SeptemBEERfest

  • Friday, Sept. 22 from 6-10 p.m.
  • Riverside Park in Auburn Hills

This beer festival is a fundraiser for Neighborhood House, a local nonprofit that provides food, clothing, transportation, and more to people in need. 

A ticket gets you entry, eight samples, and live entertainment. Food trucks will also be available. 

Tickets are $40 in advance then they go up to $50 at the door.

Buy tickets here.

Related

5 Southeast Michigan beer festivals to drink craft brews at this fall
article

5 Southeast Michigan beer festivals to drink craft brews at this fall

The stouts and pumpkin beers are coming, and so are some great beer fests around Southeast Michigan.

Birmingham Street Art Fair 

  • Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24
  • Shain Park in Birmingham

Browse art at the 49th annual Birmingham Street Art Fair.

Around 100 juried artists will have jewelry, ceramics, painting, glass, photography, fiber, and more.

This event supports Common Ground, a nonprofit that helps people in need and provides mental health assistance to those in crisis.

Learn more. 

DIY Street Fair

  • Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24
  • 9 Mile and Woodward in Ferndale

This annual free event features homemade items, live entertainment, food, and drinks.

Dozens of vendors will be there.

Learn more.

DIY Street Fair returns to Ferndale

Krista Johnston, the co-founder and artistic director of the DIY Street Fair stopped by the FOX 2 studio for a preview of the event. The DIY Street Fair runs from September 22- 24th. For more, visit ferndalediy.com

Haunted Garage Sale

  • Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn

Get everything you need to deck out your home for Halloween!

This annual event includes decor, costumes, horror memorabilia, and more, all for sale. 

Learn more.

Watch FOX 2 News Live