Haunted Garage Sale, Glenlore Trails opening night, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

It's not going to feel like fall this weekend, but there's plenty of ways to enjoy autumn this weekend in Metro Detroit.

Here's what's going on:

Fire & Flannel Festival

Thursday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 24

Downtown Wyandotte

Celebrate fall with lumberjack shows, chainsaw carving, fire shows, a carnival, and more.

Entry is free, but some activities such as the carnival cost.

Glenlore Trails

Opens Friday, Sept. 22

Multi Lakes Conservation Association in Commerce Township

Step onto the mile path and be surrounded by the lights and decorations of the trail during the Haunted Forest: CarnEvil.

The forest will be open Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 29.

Tickets are $15-$25.

SeptemBEERfest

Friday, Sept. 22 from 6-10 p.m.

Riverside Park in Auburn Hills

This beer festival is a fundraiser for Neighborhood House, a local nonprofit that provides food, clothing, transportation, and more to people in need.

A ticket gets you entry, eight samples, and live entertainment. Food trucks will also be available.

Tickets are $40 in advance then they go up to $50 at the door.

Birmingham Street Art Fair

Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24

Shain Park in Birmingham

Browse art at the 49th annual Birmingham Street Art Fair.

Around 100 juried artists will have jewelry, ceramics, painting, glass, photography, fiber, and more.

This event supports Common Ground, a nonprofit that helps people in need and provides mental health assistance to those in crisis.

DIY Street Fair

Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 24

9 Mile and Woodward in Ferndale

This annual free event features homemade items, live entertainment, food, and drinks.

Dozens of vendors will be there.

Haunted Garage Sale

Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn

Get everything you need to deck out your home for Halloween!

This annual event includes decor, costumes, horror memorabilia, and more, all for sale.

