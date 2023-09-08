5 Southeast Michigan beer festivals to drink craft brews at this fall

article

The stouts and pumpkin beers are coming, and so are some great beer fests.

Try new beers or enjoy your favorites at these beer festivals coming up this fall in Southeast Michigan:

Brewed in Michigan

Friday, Sept. 15 from 7-10 p.m.

Bakers of Milford

Drinks from Michigan breweries, distilleries, and wineries will be available to sample.

A $40 ticket gets you 12 samples, pub snacks, and a raffle ticket. There will also be live entertainment from Power Play Detroit.

Designated driver tickets are also available for $10.

Buy tickets here.

SeptemBEERfest

Friday, Sept. 22 from 6-10 p.m.

Riverside Park in Auburn Hills

A few breweries have been announced for this beer fest, with more expected to be shared as it approaches.

This beer festival is a fundraiser for Neighborhood House, a local nonprofit that provides food, clothing, transportation, and more to people in need.

A ticket gets you entry, eight samples, and live entertainment. Food trucks will also be available.

Tickets are $40 in advance then they go up to $50 at the door.

Buy tickets here.

Royal Oak Beer Festival

Saturday, Sept. 30 from 7-10 p.m.

Royal Oak Farmers Market

Favorite beers, along with limited releases and ciders and seltzers will be flowing at this festival. This year's event promises "more beverage diversity than ever before."

More than two dozen breweries are slated to be there.

Enjoy live music from Cosmic Groove, and several food options, too.

A $45 general admission ticket includes 10 samples, a commemorative glass, and a keepsake photo. A $65 VIP ticket includes 15 samples, a commemorative glass, a keepsake photo, exclusive cocktail tasting, and early entry at 6 p.m.

Buy tickets here.

Brew & Fall Fest

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 4-9 p.m.

Jimmy John's Field in Utica

Drink beer and listen to live music outside or head into the TLC Clubhouse to watch football on TV.

More than a dozen Michigan breweries will be pouring beers and hard ciders.

A $30 ticket gets you 10 three-ounce pours. Tickets are $35 at the door, if available. Designated driver tickets are $10.

Children are also allowed at this event, and USPBL mascots will be there.

Buy tickets here.

Detroit Fall Beer Festival

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1-6 p.m.

Eastern Market

The Michigan Brewers Guild brings more than 100 breweries to Eastern Market for this fest.

Bands will play live music as you sip your Mitten-made brews.

A $55 ticket includes admission to the festival and 15 tokens for beer samples. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door for $65.

Designated driver tickets are also available for $10. Designated drivers must be 21 or older and are required to be attending with a person or group that purchased regular tickets.

Buy tickets here.

