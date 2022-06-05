'He just wanted to go to the store': Detroit father of five is fighting for his life after a car accident

A Detroit father of five is currently fighting for his life after a car accident on May 28.

34-year-old Dejaun Hill was taking a quick ride to the store in a three-wheel vehicle called a Slingshot.

"He has five kids. He just had a baby on May 8th 2022... a newborn son. He has two jobs that he can't work right now because of his condition."

Dejaun is currently in the hospital on a ventilator fighting for his life. The crash happened not too far from his home.

"He just wanted to go to the store and he saw the nice car... and he wanted a ride and it has him fighting for his life right now."

He was the passenger in the Slingshot. FOX 2 was told that the Slingshot collided with a motorcycle on Abington Avenue and Plymouth Road, near the Southfield Freeway and I-96.

"The accident happened so fast he lived here on the corner... just going to the store," said Aaron Brown, Dejaun's friend.

It's been one week since the crash. Without being able to work, his family is struggling in every aspect of life.

"My brother is fighting for his life right now in the ICU," said Javiana Hill, Dejaun's sister. "We just ask people to help if they can help."

His family created a GoFundMe to help fund his medical expenses. Anyone interested in donating can do so here.