Head of Great Lakes Water Authority resigns after Metro Detroit flooding

The head of the Great Lakes Water Authority resigned Tuesday.

Sue McCormick's departure comes after recent flooding in Metro Detroit.

"I think it's very appropriate that Sue McCormick offered her resignation," said Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller.

Miller was critical of the water authority after June's flooding that closed freeways and filled basements with water.

"I was pretty harsh about the whole thing because obviously there was some mismanagement that happened here," Miller said.

Of the 20 pump stations in Metro Detroit area, including at Conner Creek, only four were working at one point during June's storm.

"I think she had indicated that she has been leading this way since early June," said Gary Brown, the director of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department.

Brown said McCormick has accomplished a lot as the first and only CEO of the GLWA.

Some of McCormick's accomplishments include an update to its bond rating and a sustainable assistance program for qualifying households.

Under McCormick's contract, she has 60 days to remain on the job. A national search will be conducted to find a replacement, just as a national search was done to choose her.

