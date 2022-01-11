Health officials, Washtenaw County leaders hold town hall tackling Covid questions

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and some state health officials held a virtual town hall to clear up some of the Covid confusion we are all feeling amid the latest omicron variant surge in Michigan.

Dingell admitted she was hesitant at first to receive the vaccine but was later first in line for the booster shot - saying it allow her to feel protected because she knows how harmful the virus can be.

"It's hard, the vaccine debate rages on, (and the) masking debate rages on," said.Dingell (D-Washtenaw County).

She and others hosted the town hall trying to get ahead of an even bigger spike in state Covid cases - which health experts predict will peak over the next few weeks and potentially send our health system over the edge.

"Local public health workers have been on the front lines of addressing this pandemic. and as we have said, we really need the support of everyone to follow the health recommendations that continue to have become developed and refined as we learn more about COVID-19," said Washtenaw County Health Officer Jimena Loveluck.

The state's health director assembled the panel to answer questions and calm fears it hopes will minimize the spread and impact on hospitals.

"The vaccine and boosters are the first and number one issue to try and keep people out of the hospitals," Dingell said.

University of Michigan epidemiologist Dr. Emily Martin says a simple booster will bring back the effectiveness of the vaccine that starts to wane after five or six months.

"It’s important to complete all doses of the vaccine, even if you've been infected, that is a question that we get a lot," said Martin. "So what we see is that the infection will protect you against that virus for a period of time against (getting it again). But what we also see is, that new variants come along and what we know is that vaccinations are better at protecting you against other versions of the virus that can appear and might surprise us."

One of the biggest challenges has been finding a Covid test or N-95 mask, Loveluck encouraged people to keep tabs on social media for distribution events that are being planned.

"Working in partnership at the health department with state and federal government, (we are) working to secure as many tests, so testing can be done in schools to keep them safely opened and distributed to community members," said Loveluck.

In the meantime, Hertel says the state is deploying 200 more ventilators - continuing vaccine clinics - and increasing pediatric vaccinations since our state is at an all-time high with child Covid cases and hospitalizations.

To prevent more deaths, protect hospital capacity and keep schools open, the state's health director says Covid vaccines are vital.

"They can refer you to us and we will make sure that you have a doctor or someone to talk to, (that will) walk you through those anxieties and what we are seeing," said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. "It is so incredibly important and absolutely our best tool."

