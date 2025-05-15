Healthy, affordable food options are coming to Detroit as part of new program

The Brief Authority Health Detroit is bringing affordable healthy food to several site in the City. Bright orange refrigerators will be in locations across seven zip codes in Detroit. Locally-made, grab-and-go meals can be had for $10 or less in the nutritionally underserved communities.



Inside at the Save Up Mart on Detroit’s northwest side is an informal lesson on healthy eating in an area where those options are few and far between.

Loretta Bush is Authority Health’s CEO.

"We really recognize the relationship between chronic disease and food," Bush said. "That was very apparent during the Covid pandemic, when there was a disparity among Black and brown people getting severe Covid and dying from it."

The backstory:

For the past 18 months, her team has partnered with 18 stores in communities that are considered "food swamps" for their Healthy and Resilient Communities Initiative.

Bright orange refrigerators are in several locations across seven zip codes in the city.

"That is the kosher turkey pickle sandwich," Bush said, pointing out one of the items in the refrigerator.

At any time, a customer can walk in and buy a locally-made, grab-and-go meal for $10 or less.

"If you tell someone it’s healthy, but if they don’t enjoy it, or if they can’t afford it, then it’s all in vain," Bush said.

Rahim Lockridge is the project manager for Authority Health.

"We don’t have a lot of options in the community," said Rahim Lockridge, HARC project manager. "If you ride around, there are a lot of chicken places, there’s a lot of coney islands, but as far as healthy options, we don’t have a lot of healthy options."

He picks the locations and works with the restaurateurs who provide the food. Through his position, he’s able to give back to the communities he once grew up in.

"You know what I found most interesting? Is a lot of these store owners, no matter what nationality they are, they care about their communities," Lockridge said. "They just don’t know how to care for their communities. So this is giving them an opportunity."

FOX 2: "When they come to you and tell you thank you, what does that mean to you?"

"Oh it means everything to us because we want people to be healthy, and when they say thank you, it really touches our heart,"said Loretta Bush.

According to the Detroit Food Policy Council, nearly 7 in 10 Detroit households are food insecure.

This multi-million dollar state funded initiative hopes to expand its service to 40 locations in Detroit.