Heart disease is America’s #1 killer – take steps to protect your heart!

The Healthy Heart Project is back! FOX 2 is excited to team up with select Ascension Hospitals for the Healthy Heart Project. Our first event was in 2005 and since that time more than 10,000 people have been helped. The next person could be you!

It’s a whole heart checkup – and it’s all free! You’ll get extensive free screenings including blood pressure, BMI, blood glucose, even an electrocardiogram (EKG). Plus meet one-on-one with a doctor.

There will also be a stroke assessment and helpful information on weight loss, diet, and nutrition.

When is the Healthy Heart Project

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Doors open at 7 a.m. Registration cut off at 10 a.m. Patients in line before the cut-off time will be seen.

The event ends at approximately Noon - when the last patient is seen

Where is the Healthy Heart Project