Heat advisory issued for Tuesday in Southeast Michigan: How to stay safe

Blistering heat and humidity are making their way back to most of Southeast Michigan and parts of central Michigan this week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in White Lake issued a heat advisory for Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. – affecting Detroit, Warren, Pontiac, Monroe, Ann Arbor, Howell, Flint, Adrian, Owosso, Bay City, Saginaw, and Midland.

While temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s on Tuesday, it will feel like temperatures are close to 100 degrees.

However, there is also a chance for scattered yet severe thunderstorms tomorrow – with damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater, at least 1 inch hail, and the possibility of an isolated tornado, the NWS released.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," according to the NWS. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

Medical professionals say residents must take extra measures to stay safe in the heat.

"Make sure that you’re wearing sunscreen; you want to wear at least SPF 30," said Dr. Rebecca Gorz, an emergency medicine physician at Corewell Health Beaumont in Troy. "Wear really light-colored and light-weight clothing, and then drink a lot of water."

Some people are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. To avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke, doctors advise staying indoors, in an air-conditioned space, if possible.

"Anyone is at risk, but our highest risk populations are our elderly, and our babies and children because they’re not as good at regulating temperature," Gorz said.

If you lack central air in your home, locate a cooling center in your area.

In Detroit, the health department announced that the following three centers will be open between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.:

Patton Recreation Center at 2301 Woodmere Street

Heilmann Recreation Center at 19601 Brock Avenue

Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers Road

"Detroit Public Library locations will also serve as centers during their normal operating hours for residents seeking relief," according to the Detroit Health Department. "Details about hours of operation at individual library branches can be found at www.detroitpubliclibrary.org/locations."

Temperatures are so hot, Detroit Public Schools Community District decided to dismiss students early on Monday and Tuesday since some schools do not have air conditioning.

And while people are advised to take cover from hot temperatures and limit outdoor activity, some are forced to deal with it due to their jobs.

"It can be a hassle," said James Perkins, a concrete laborer at Edna Great Lakes Contracting Solutions. "We start at 7 (a.m.). So about 10 (a.m.), we take our Gatorade breaks or water breaks, and we try to take them periodically."

Perkins is currently working with a road crew near Evergreen and Lasher roads in Southfield.

"Areas like this, where we got a little shade, when you can, get underneath a tree for a hot second and get back to work," Perkins said.

When on job sites, staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade as frequently as possible is crucial during excessive heat.

According to the CDC, there were nearly 120,000 heat-related illness emergency department visits from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2023 – with 92% of those visits taking place between May and September.

Pay attention to symptoms that indicate you may need medical treatment.

"If you’re vomiting, you're confused, you're really tired – like excessively, if you're having any weakness, any severe muscle cramps – those are signs of dehydration," Gorz said.

Excessive temperatures are expected to continue into Wednesday; storm chances will remain until Friday.

Temperatures will cool off heading into Labor Day weekend.